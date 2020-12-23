People of J&K gave decisive mandate to BJP: Thakur on DDC polls

New Delhi, Dec 23 : Union minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday that the people of Jammu & Kashmir have given a decisive mandate to the BJP in the District Development Council polls and to the development agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We won the maximum number of seats, got the most votes, the maximum vote share and emerged as the single largest party in these DDC elections,” said Thakur who was also the BJP’s in-charge for the J&K DDC elections.

Thakur said, “the first DDC elections in J&K are historic and decisive, they show the intent of the voter to choose development over divisive politics. This shows a clear faith in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and aspiration to make this region among the fastest growing economic hubs in the times ahead.”

“This is also a victory of each and every ‘karyakarta’ of the BJP who worked to strengthen the party at the grassroots and spread the agenda of development. These results begin a new chapter for J&K and mark a tectonic shift in how we will work to strengthen democracy, secure borders and build a strong economy for this region.”

“We won 75 seats and got 4,87,364 votes which is 38.74 per cent of the total vote share, making us the single largest party in J&K. However, the entire alliance of ‘Gupkar Gang’ consisting of NC, PDP and Congress got 4,77,000 votes which is 32.96 per cent. Those who refused to wave the tricolour were swept out in these elections, Mehbooba Mufti’s party got only 4.4 per cent vote share.”

“Those who wanted to boycott the polls were themselves rejected, dejected and ejected by the people. In fact, the independent candidates got more seats than the combined seats of PDP and Congress. The BJP and independents together got 52 per cent of the vote share, this clearly shows the intent of the voter. The ‘Gupkar Gang’ said BJP would struggle to win even a single seat, but they have been relegated to a bygone era for the people in a decisive way.”

“Our campaign was only about development and our track record under Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows we can deliver time-bound results for socio-economic growth. Ever since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, we have prepared and implemented a development-oriented roadmap for J&K. We want an inclusive, participatory form of governance and we will encourage the youth to take up leadership roles in this process. The situation in the region has improved, stone pelting is over and youth have picked up the pen, and the people have chosen tourism over living in an atmosphere of terror,” Thakur said.

“In the recently-concluded Hyderabad municipal polls, Rajasthan Panchayat polls, UP, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal, in all 11 recent elections, the BJP has emerged victorious. This wave is an expression of trust in our work and leadership,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.