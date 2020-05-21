People queue outside liquor shop in Jammu

Jammu: People queued up outside a liquor shop in Jammu on Wednesday, following relaxations in the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

They were seen adhering to social distancing norms.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration permitted the opening of liquor shops in the Union Territory on Wednesday.

“The shops were closed for two months. Although people have been waiting for two hours in the queue, they are still adhering to the social distancing norms,” one of the people standing in the queue told ANI.

He further said that if increasing the liquor prices by 50 per cent helps the government in providing aid for the COVID-19 infected patients, the people were happy to contribute.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 1,390 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Source: ANI

