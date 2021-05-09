People welfare schemes in T’gana will not be stopped: Sabitha Indra Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister of Education Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the Telangana state has become a model state in the country in terms of people’s welfare schemes.

The Minister said that Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi are two prominent people’s welfare schemes launched by TRS Government in the state to help poor parents marry off their daughters.

Reddy was speaking on the occasion of distributing cheques to the beneficiaries under the Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes on Friday in Maheshwaram area of Jalpally municipality.

“Howsoever be the economic situation in the state, these people friendly schemes shall not be stopped,” reiterated the Minister.

The state government headed by K Chandrashekhar Rao launched Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Laxmi schemes to stop child marriages and render financial help to poor parents in marrying off their daughters when they attain legal marriageable age.