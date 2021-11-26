People will teach a big lesson to TRS, says Eatala Rajendar

Hyderabad: BJP leader and the Member of Legislative Assembly from Huzurabad, Eatala Rajender, said that if the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) wants to use its power to win the elections, people will stand up for virtue and justice and vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Eatala, who was earlier a minister in the TRS government, said that people are going to teach a big lesson to the TRS into the future. Speaking at a meeting of the BJP chiefs of the Rangareddy district, he expressed hope that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP would become the leading party in the country and that it would play a key role in Telangana in the days to come.

“Despite spending hundreds of crores of rupees into Huzurabad elections, people did not trust the TRS party,” the MLA said.

He said that in the coming days, similar scenes will be repeated across the state. Eatala also criticized the Congress party for failing miserably at the Centre and in the state, adding that TRS and the Congress will be wiped out politically. “The people trust PM Narendra Modi and do not trust TRS and Congress parties,” he noted.

Eatala Rajendar thanked the party ranks of the Shadnagar constituency, who worked during his election campaign as well as activists from other constituencies.

On this occasion the BJP district president Bokka Narsimha Reddy, Shadnagar BJP in-charge Shrivardhan Reddy, Ande Babaiah, Anjan Kumar Goud, Arjun Reddy, Chevella Prakash, Sudarshan, Narsimha Goud, Pratap, Dr Mallareddy, Pyta Ashok, Venkatesh and others were present.