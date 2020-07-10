People with chronic ailments are affected by the Covid 19: CP

By Mohd Aslam Hussain Published: July 10, 2020, 9:03 pm IST

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar today said that the people suffering from chronic ailments were facing a lot of problems due to Covid 19 problem.

He also said that the virus problem was not much in the state capital Hyderabad than many other cities of the country. He made these remarks after welcoming 45 police personnel, who have recovered from the virus , back into their duties.


The police personnel belonging to the west zone of the city resumed
their duties today.


Speaking on the occasion he said that the police had played a crucial
role in the transportation of migrant workers during the lockdown. He
said that the police had discharged memorable services during the
lockdown. He asked his staff to instil confidence among the other
victims of the virus.

Categories
Hyderabad
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close