People with chronic ailments are affected by the Covid 19: CP

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar today said that the people suffering from chronic ailments were facing a lot of problems due to Covid 19 problem.

He also said that the virus problem was not much in the state capital Hyderabad than many other cities of the country. He made these remarks after welcoming 45 police personnel, who have recovered from the virus , back into their duties.



The police personnel belonging to the west zone of the city resumed

their duties today.



Speaking on the occasion he said that the police had played a crucial

role in the transportation of migrant workers during the lockdown. He

said that the police had discharged memorable services during the

lockdown. He asked his staff to instil confidence among the other

victims of the virus.