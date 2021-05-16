People’s sense of responsibility during Eid in old city is praiseworthy: Addl COP

Hyderabad: “The Eid-al-Fitr celebration in old city in the pandemic situation conveys a good message. The people’s sense of responsibility in maintaining Corona protocols and their cooperation with the authorities has set a good example,” said Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Hyderabad Devender Singh Chouhan.

The Additional Commissioner has been given extra charge of maintaining law and order in the South Zone of the city.

Speaking to the media persons near historic Charminar, Singh said that it is not only the authorities who are trying to stop Corona pandemic, the people in the old city are displaying their sense of responsibility in following Corono guidelines. “I am impressed by the way the people in old city celebrated ‘Eid-al-Fitr’ while maintaining Covid-19 protocols,” said Chouhan. He appealed them to be more vigilant and take precautions.

The Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar too visited old city on horse back to review law and order situation.