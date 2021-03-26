Peps Industries to set up 20 exclusive Great Sleep Stores in Telangana

Hyderabad: Peps Industries, India’s top selling spring mattress manufacturing company, on Friday announced plans to open 20 exclusive ‘Great Sleep Stores’ in Telangana in FY 21 to meet the growing demand for quality sleep solutions in the region.

This is in addition to the existing 11 stores already present in the region and operating in a franchisee owned format, the company said in a release here.

Standing at a current turnover of over Rs.478 crore with a market share of 55 percent, Peps Industries is expanding its distribution and retail network with a special focus in North India, wherein the demand for mattresses and associated accessories is on the rise.

As on date, the total number of Great Sleep Stores operated by Peps are 80 with plans to increase it to 160 stores nationally, by end of the fiscal. The Stores encompasses the complete high end brand experience for the walk in consumer and it features all the top end products across price points that will enable the consumer to touch and feel the mattress and associated accessories that accompany a complete bedroom decor.

Announcing the expansion plans, Peps Industries founder K Madhavan said “Telangana is a huge market for Peps products with a sizeable contribution towards Peps’ current market standing in the mattress category. The expansion and opening of these exclusive Great Sleep Stores across the country will help us fulfil our vision and amplify the brand positioning as that of the DreamMaker.” Peps is the only Indian company to have a licensing agreement with Restonic Corporation, one of the world’s largest mattress companies.