Perez tests negative for COVID-19, will compete in Spanish GP

Madrid, Aug 13 : Formula One racer Sergio Perez will make a return to racing with Racing Point at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix after testing negative for coronavirus.

“We’re pleased to share the news that Sergio Perez has tested negative for COVID-19. The FIA have confirmed that Checo can return to the Formula One paddock and he will compete for the team in this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix,” Racing Point said in a statement on Thursday.

The Mexican had missed the two weeks of racing at Silverstone after a positive test ahead of the British Grand Prix. He was replaced by Nico Hulkenberg at that event, with the German driver filling in a second time for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix when Perez again tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’ve definitely missed racing and it was hard to watch from the outside. I can’t wait to get on track, hopefully this weekend,” Perez was quoted as saying by formula1.com while speaking on Wednesday before the test result was made public.

“I’m very lucky that I’ve only had mild symptoms, so I’ve been able to keep training and make sure that I’m ready to jump back behind the wheel of the car. I’m very glad I had my tablet to keep me entertained too, though!” he added.

Last week, Racing Point saw 15 points deducted by the governing body FIA after they upheld Renault’s protest regarding illegal brake ducts. The FIA had stated that design of the brake ducts were that of Mercedes and not of Racing Point, as the latter had claimed.

Source: IANS

