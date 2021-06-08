Perform ‘havan’ at home to prevent COVID-19, says Hema Malini; gets trolled

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini landed in trouble for her controversial statement on World Environment Day. Taking to Twitter, the ‘Baghban’ actress urged netizens to perform regular ‘havan’ purify the environment and keep coronavirus at bay.

In a ‘now deleted’ video, Hema Malini said, “I have been doing this for many years after offering puja. And started doing it twice a day since the pandemic. It not only cleans the environment but also gives a sense of purity, besides keeping disease like corona out.”

“Today the entire world is struggling with the pandemic outbreak and the wrath of nature. I appeal to everyone to hold havan at home not only on environment day but almost every day till we defeat corona,” she added.

She also stated that havan is not restricted to any religion or caste, but is a simple method to save lives amid the ongoing pandemic.

Hema Malini also said that the smoke of the ‘havan’ consists of ghee, and other ingredients like neem leaves, salt, mustard and produced good fragrance. She said that it will keep the air pure and keep all ailments including diseases like coronavirus at bay.

The video went viral on social media and people started trolling her for spreading the false information. After receiving backlash Hema Malini deleted it.

One wrote, “Ab bhaiya jiske pass kam dhandha na ho wo to yhi krega na. vaise hai to ye bhi bewakoof.” Another one wrote, “Yahan 90% janta ke pass 2 time khaane ke paise nhi hai.” “Ye South Indian clever hote he ye exception he,” reads another comment.

One even went ahead and called Hema Malini “brainless” and another one wrote, “Do havans and prayers to keep yourself at peace but don’t say that it will keep covid away. Don’t spread false info.”