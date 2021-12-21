Perks that Miss Universe Harnaaz got: 38cr crown, free world travel & more

Mumbai: Chandigarh-based model Harnaaz Sandhu is the talk of the town ever since she won the 70th Miss Universe competition. She brought home the crown after 21 years by defeating Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira.

25 years back, Sushmita Sen won the crown for India and it was for the first time an Indian had won the coveted criwn. The next Indian to win it for the country was Lara Dutta in 2000. And after 21-long years, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu won the Miss Universe title.

While the entire country is celebrating her victory and congratulatory messages have been pouring in, let’s have a look at the perks, awards and benefits that 21-year old Harnaaz received.

According to various reports, Harnaaz Sandhu has won a whopping prize money of Rs 1.89 crores. Not just this, the gorgeous beauty has also won massive prize money from the Miss Universe Organisation

The precious crown is reportedly worth USD 5 million which is around Rs 37 crores.

Harnaaz also got a few amazing benefits which includes free travel for a year, full accommodation and food which will all be reportedly provided by the Miss Universe Organisation.

She is also given a team of assistants, professional make up artists, the world’s best photographers, stylists, dermatologists, among others for one year.

Harnaaz will be allowed to stay at the Miss Universe Apartments in New York for one year. All her expenses during the stay will be given by by the organisation.