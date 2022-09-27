Permit Unani, Homeo & Naturopathy candidates for mid-level health care roles: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Tuesday sought Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the union minister for health and family welfare, to modify regulations to allow the hiring of mid-level healthcare professionals with training in naturopathy, homoeopathy, and Unani medicine.

In a letter to the Union minister, state health minister T Harish Rao requested that candidates who have degrees in naturopathy and yogic sciences (BNYS), homoeopathy, and Unani medicine (BUMS), as well as bachelor’s degrees in homoeopathic medicine and surgery (BHMS), be permitted to be hired for positions as mid-level health providers.

Also Read KCR pays tributes to late actor Paidi Jai Raj on his birth anniversary

I write to Hon’ble Union Health Minister Shri @mansukhmandviya to take into consideration of amending the guidelines and permit recruitment of candidates having BUMS, BNYS and BHMS qualifications as Mid-Level Health Providers in Health and wellness centers. pic.twitter.com/u0d2dSq2bL — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@trsharish) September 27, 2022

According to the stipulations of the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers, those with a B.Sc. in community health, a nursing degree, or certification as an ayurvedic practitioner are qualified for employment as mid-level healthcare professionals.

“As per regulations of National Commission for Indian System of Medicine and National Commission for Homeopathy, BAMS, BUMS, BNYS and BHMS are medicine graduation courses of similar nature like duration and rotational internship requirement,” he said.

However, current regulations only allow for the hiring of Ayurveda practitioners, restricting employment opportunities to a significant number of similarly competent medical graduates from other Indian medical systems including homoeopathy.

“Therefore, I request union Health Minister to amend guidelines that will permit BUMS, BNYS and BHMS candidates to be recruited as Mid-Level Health Providers in wellness centres,” Harish Rao said.