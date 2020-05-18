Permitted, prohibited activities in Red, Orange, Green zones

New Delhi: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued lockdown guidelines on Sunday. As per the guidelines, some of the activities are prohibited during the lockdown which will remain in force up to 31st May.
The following are the list of permitted and prohibited activities in Red, Orange and Green Zones.
|Activities
|Containment Zone
|Red Zone
|Orange Zone
|Green Zone
|Air travel
|Prohibited
|Prohibited
|Prohibited
|Prohibited
|Metro Rail Service
|Prohibited
|Prohibited
|Prohibited
|Prohibited
|Inter and Intra -State passenger vehicle movement
|Prohibited
|Permitted
|Permitted
|Permitted
|Opening of Educational institution
|Prohibited
|Prohibited
|Prohibited
|Prohibited
|Functioning of Restaurants, gyms, cinema halls
|Prohibited
|Prohibited
|Prohibited
|Prohibited
|Social, political, religious functions, and opening of places of worship
|Prohibited
|Prohibited
|Prohibited
|Prohibited
|Reopening of Liquor shop
|Prohibited
|Permitted
|Permitted
|Permitted
|Reopening of Pan shops
|Prohibited
|Permitted
|Permitted
|Permitted
|Reopening of Barber shop, spa
|Prohibited
|Permitted
|Permitted
|Permitted
|Stepping out of home between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.
|Prohibited
|Prohibited
|Prohibited
|Prohibited
|Auto and taxi
|Prohibited
|One passenger
|One passenger
|One passenger
|Four wheeler
|Prohibited
|Driver + Two persons
|Driver + Two persons
|Driver + Two persons
|Two wheeler
|Prohibited
|Only driver
|Driver + one persons
|Driver + one persons
|Reopening of Urban industries
|Prohibited
|Permitted
|Permitted
|Permitted
|In-situ construction
|Prohibited
|Permitted
|Permitted
|Permitted
|Reopening of stand alone shops
|Prohibited
|Permitted
|Permitted
|Permitted
|E-commerce (essential and non-essential goods)
|Prohibited
|Permitted
|Permitted
|Permitted
It may be mentioned that inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses is allowed after mutual consent of States or Union Territories (UTs).
Meanwhile, Union Health Ministery laid down parameters that have to be taken into consideration by states and union territories while categorizing areas into red, orange or green zones.
The ministry also issued guidelines for delineation of containment and buffer zones.
