menu
search
18 May 2020, Mon
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

Permitted, prohibited activities in Red, Orange, Green zones

Posted by Sameer Published: May 18, 2020, 12:45 pm IST
Permitted, prohibited activities in Red, Orange, Green zones

New Delhi: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued lockdown guidelines on Sunday. As per the guidelines, some of the activities are prohibited during the lockdown which will remain in force up to 31st May.

The following are the list of permitted and prohibited activities in Red, Orange and Green Zones.

ActivitiesContainment ZoneRed ZoneOrange ZoneGreen Zone
Air travelProhibitedProhibitedProhibitedProhibited
Metro Rail ServiceProhibitedProhibitedProhibitedProhibited
Inter and Intra -State passenger vehicle movementProhibitedPermittedPermittedPermitted
Opening of Educational institutionProhibitedProhibitedProhibitedProhibited
Functioning of Restaurants, gyms, cinema hallsProhibitedProhibitedProhibitedProhibited
Social, political, religious functions, and opening of places of worshipProhibitedProhibitedProhibitedProhibited
Reopening of Liquor shopProhibitedPermittedPermittedPermitted
Reopening of Pan shopsProhibitedPermittedPermittedPermitted
Reopening of Barber shop, spaProhibitedPermittedPermittedPermitted
Stepping out of home between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. ProhibitedProhibitedProhibitedProhibited
Auto and taxiProhibitedOne passengerOne passengerOne passenger
Four wheelerProhibitedDriver + Two personsDriver + Two personsDriver + Two persons
Two wheelerProhibitedOnly driverDriver + one personsDriver + one persons
Reopening of Urban industriesProhibitedPermittedPermittedPermitted
In-situ constructionProhibitedPermittedPermittedPermitted
Reopening of stand alone shopsProhibitedPermittedPermittedPermitted
E-commerce (essential and non-essential goods)ProhibitedPermittedPermittedPermitted

It may be mentioned that inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses is allowed after mutual consent of States or Union Territories (UTs).

Meanwhile, Union Health Ministery laid down parameters that have to be taken into consideration by states and union territories while categorizing areas into red, orange or green zones.

The ministry also issued guidelines for delineation of containment and buffer zones.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Top Stories
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved