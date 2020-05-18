Permitted, prohibited activities in Red, Orange, Green zones

New Delhi: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued lockdown guidelines on Sunday. As per the guidelines, some of the activities are prohibited during the lockdown which will remain in force up to 31st May.

The following are the list of permitted and prohibited activities in Red, Orange and Green Zones.

Activities Containment Zone Red Zone Orange Zone Green Zone Air travel Prohibited Prohibited Prohibited Prohibited Metro Rail Service Prohibited Prohibited Prohibited Prohibited Inter and Intra -State passenger vehicle movement Prohibited Permitted Permitted Permitted Opening of Educational institution Prohibited Prohibited Prohibited Prohibited Functioning of Restaurants, gyms, cinema halls Prohibited Prohibited Prohibited Prohibited Social, political, religious functions, and opening of places of worship Prohibited Prohibited Prohibited Prohibited Reopening of Liquor shop Prohibited Permitted Permitted Permitted Reopening of Pan shops Prohibited Permitted Permitted Permitted Reopening of Barber shop, spa Prohibited Permitted Permitted Permitted Stepping out of home between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Prohibited Prohibited Prohibited Prohibited Auto and taxi Prohibited One passenger One passenger One passenger Four wheeler Prohibited Driver + Two persons Driver + Two persons Driver + Two persons Two wheeler Prohibited Only driver Driver + one persons Driver + one persons Reopening of Urban industries Prohibited Permitted Permitted Permitted In-situ construction Prohibited Permitted Permitted Permitted Reopening of stand alone shops Prohibited Permitted Permitted Permitted E-commerce (essential and non-essential goods) Prohibited Permitted Permitted Permitted

It may be mentioned that inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses is allowed after mutual consent of States or Union Territories (UTs).

Meanwhile, Union Health Ministery laid down parameters that have to be taken into consideration by states and union territories while categorizing areas into red, orange or green zones.

The ministry also issued guidelines for delineation of containment and buffer zones.

