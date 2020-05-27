Persecution of Indian Muslims is outrageous: British MP

NEW DELHI: The prosecution of Indian Muslims by the BJP led government is getting world-wide attention and anger.

Whether it’s the repression of human rights of Kashmiris, the discriminatory law-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), or hate speech against Shaheen Bagh protestors. The use of brutal force against Muslims during Delhi pogrom or the sudden arrests of Jamia Millia students, the right-wing ruling dispensation is receiving the global world community hatred against its moves.

In recent past, the United Nations Human Rights Office, European Union lawmakers, OIC, U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) etc. have categorically criticized and condemned the BJP led governments discriminatory policies against Muslims.

Joining the chorus is the British Parliamentarian Steve Baker.

The British MP has come down heavily on BJP government and demands an immediate halt on the persecution of Muslims in India.

Renowned Kuwaiti lawyer, rights activist and director of International Human Rights Mejbal Al Sharika shared the video of Steve Baker on twitter and the wrote, ‘The civilised world is running out of patience at the discrepancies of the ruling Hindutva regime. This is serious.

Addressing an online conference of British parliamentarians for the first time in Britain’s History on the current situation and gross human rights violations amidst COVID-19 in Indian Kashmir the British parliamentarian Steve Baker said ‘There is ample evidence of the persecution of Muslims in India. It is outrageous and it should be called out as outrageous by governments around the world. So this is not to attack or criticize the people of India it’s to say that this government of India is pursuing a policy of religious nationalism and evidently persecuting Muslims and that must stop, it must be called out and I think I’m calling it out and appealing to the UN to uphold the rights for which it was established”.

Earlier, Al Sharika announced to voluntarily adopt the cause of Indian Muslims at United Nations Human Council in Geneva. He has also called out Indian Muslims to help in documenting the evidence of violence.

