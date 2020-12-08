Persecution of Rohingyas a painful example of crimes: Hasina

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Dec 8 : Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said that despite the obligation of the global community to curb the crimes of genocide, many innocent people across the globe continue to face atrocities, oppression and systematic persecution caused by xenophobia, intolerance and hatred.

The persecution of the Rohingyas in Myanmar is yet another painful example of such crimes, said the PM.

“At the same time, accountability and justice are essential to end the culture of impunity and to stop further atrocities on these innocent people,” Hasina added.

Mentioning about the world community, she said: “We urge the international community to help these people to exercise their right to return to Myanmar at the earliest and ensure that they can live in Myanmar in safety and security.”

On the occasion of the ‘International Day of Commemoration and ‘Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime’, Hasina said that for generations the Rohingyas have suffered marginalization, atrocities and persecution in their own motherland.

The premier added that out of empathy and humanitarian gesture, Bangladesh has stood by these oppressed people and has been temporarily sheltering nearly a million forcibly-displaced Myanmar nationals for the last three years.

Hasina said, “The desperate Rohingyas want to return to their homeland.”

