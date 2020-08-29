Peru extends emergency for 90 days amid COVID-19 resurgence

By Sameer Published: 29th August 2020 1:34 pm IST
coronavirus cases
Representational photo

Lima: Peru on Friday extended the national state of emergency for another 90 days due to a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As of July of this year, an increase in COVID-19 cases has been observed in several regions, as well as in Metropolitan Lima and Callao, where the situation persists,” a government decree said.

The increase is likely related to “the greater circulation of people due to the reopening of economic activities, interprovincial air, and land transport, as well as crowding in commercial and urban transport centres.”

The decree issued targeted quarantines in four southern regions of Cusco, Moquegua, Puno and Tacna, as well as quarantines for 46 provinces.

“Social gatherings, including those held in homes and family visits, are prohibited. They are prohibited for health reasons and in order to avoid the increase in infections as a result of COVID-19,” it said.

According to the Ministry of Health, 621,997 cases have been registered nationwide as of Friday with 28,277 deaths.

Source: ANI
