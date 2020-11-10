Peru Prez says to leave office, won’t challenge removal vote

Lima, Nov 10 : Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra has said that he will not challenge the Congress’ impeachment decision and will “leave the presidential palace”.

Vizcarra made the remarks in a speech on Monday night following a vote by the Congress to impeach him over bribery allegations, Xinhua news agency reported.

“I declare that without agreeing with the decision, today I will leave the presidential palace and go to my home,” he said.

“History and the Peruvian people will judge the decisions that each one of us makes,” the 57-year-old added.

The opposition’s motion to impeach Vizcarra was backed by 105 of Peru’s 130 lawmakers, more than the 87 votes required for removal.

This was the second attempt to impeach Vizcarra in just two months.

Last week, 60 lawmakers voted in favour, while 40 opposed and 18 abstained, the BBC reported.

In the first vote on September 18, only 32 lawmakers had cast their ballots in favour.

The impeachment proceedings were centred on Vizcarra’s relationship with a little-known singer Richard Cisneros and nearly $50,000 in questionable contracts that the latter was given by the Ministry of Culture.

The audios were recorded by the President’s former secretary Karem Roca.

The President has denied any wrongdoing and accused Congress of a political coup.

Presidential elections in Peru are scheduled for April 2021 and Vizcarra has been banned by the constitution from running for a second term.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.