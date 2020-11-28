Peruvian President calls for national dialogue

Lima, Nov 28 : Peru’s President Francisco Sagasti has called on all social and political sectors to start a process of national dialogue to overcome the socio-economic and political challenges the country is currently facing.

“It is time to start a process of inclusive national dialogue, open to all, in what could serve as the basis for future constitutional change,” Xinhua news agency quoted Sagasti as saying on Friday.

The remarks were made during his official tour of the city of Huaura, 147 km north of the capital Lima.

Various social and political sectors have been demanding a new Constitution to replace the current one dating from 1993, he noted.

“It is up to us, as a transitional and emergency government, to simply create the conditions for this to happen; we cannot, at such a critical moment, go further,” he said.

Peru has just emerged from a political crisis caused by allegations of corruption against former presidents, and is also dealing with the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sagasti, who assumed presidency on November 16, has the mandate to lead the country until July 28, 2021, following the ouster of his predecessors — Martin Vizcarra and Manuel Merino — amid a power struggle between the legislative and executive branches.

His successor will be decided following the presidential election due in April next year.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.