Pervin Saket bags the Srinivas Rayaprol Poetry Prize 2021

Hyderabad: Pervin Saket, a Pune-based writer and poet, has won the 2021 Srinivas Rayaprol Poetry prize, which was instituted by the Hyderabad-based Srinivas Rayaprol Literary Trust to recognize excellence in poetry written in English by poets in the age group of 20-40 years. The Prize is jointly administered by the Department of English, University of Hyderabad.

Pervin, who won the award for her novel ‘Urmila’, has also authored a collection of poetry ‘A Tinge of Turmeric’. It is to be noted that Pervin was one of the 80 contestants from across India. She has secured the inaugural fellowship for the Vancouver Manuscript Intensive 2021.

The jury comprised of distinguished lecturers of English such as Vinay Dharwadker, author and Professor of English Literature at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and two faculty members of the Department of English, University of Hyderabad. Pervin is the 13th recipient of the Srinivas Rayaprol Poetry Prize. The inaugural prize was awarded in 2009 to Aditi Machado.