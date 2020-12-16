Pesticide residues caused Eluru’s mysterious illness: Andhra govt

Amaravati, Dec 16 : The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and other organisations on Wednesday have found that pesticide residues were the reason for the outbreak of the mysterious illness in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district headquarters Eluru, a state government statement said.

“The experts said a long term in-depth study is required to understand how these residues of pesticides entered the human body,” it said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has entrusted this responsibility to AIIMS, and the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT).

He held a video conference with experts on the mysterious illness.

The CM also instructed officials to conduct tests across West Godavari, including on drinking water samples from all sources in all the districts.

“The samples should be collected systematically and should be analysed with experts. AIIMS and IICT should conduct a deep study in the long term on the causes of the outbreak in Eluru. I have asked the Chief Secretary to prepare an action plan for this,” he said.

Reddy also said that organic farming should be encouraged and awareness created on this among farmers.

