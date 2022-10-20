Petition in Allahabad HC seeks ban on ‘Adipurush’

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 20th October 2022 9:12 am IST
Prabhas from Adipurush (ANI)

Lucknow: A petition has been filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, seeking ban on Bollywood movie ‘Adipurush’.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioner Kuldeep Tiwari, lawyer Ranjana Agnihotri listed out objectionable contents of the movie before the division bench of Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Renu Agarwal.

Pointing out objectionable contents in the movie’s recently released teaser, Agnihotri sought a ban on the movie, which is to be released on January 12 next year.

Lawyer Ashwani Singh appeared on behalf of the Union government and said that the petitioner has impleaded Centre, the state, Censor board, director of the movie Om Raut, actors Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Menon and others in the case.

The next date of hearing is yet to be fixed.

