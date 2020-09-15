Petrol and diesel prices today slash in Hyderabad, other cities today

By Nihad Amani Updated: 15th September 2020 5:14 pm IST
Hyderabad:  After being stable for quite some time in recent past, the state run oil companies have started increasing fuel prices from the last couple of days. Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday have fell at all major metro cities. As per the today’s rates, petrol prices in Delhi is holding at Rs. 81.55 per litre with a fall of 17 paise and diesel prices at Rs. 72.56 with a fall of 12 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 85.75 with a fall of 18 paise and diesel at Rs. 79.08 with a decline of 24 paise.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 84.57 with a fall of 15 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 77.91 with a fall of 21 paise. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per liter at Rs. 88.21 with a fall of 17 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 79.05 with a fall of 25 paise.

