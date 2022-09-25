Petrol bomb attack: Two SDPI functionaries arrested

Coimbatore: Two Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) functionaries were arrested on Sunday in connection with petrol bomb attack on the premises of BJP and Hindu Munnani leaders in the city.

The arrests were made after prolonged technical investigation, intelligence inputs and going through CCTV footage from Kuniyamuthur area, City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan told reporters here.

The accused were identified as Jesuraj and Iliyas and after completion of interrogation, they will be produced before the court for remand, he said.

Police are closing in two more accused involved in another two cases and will bring them to book soon, he said, adding that there is progress in other cases and also stoning a government bus.

The police action comes following a series of attacks on the premises of BJP and Hindu Munnani leaders in the last few days in the State.

The attacks come in the backdrop of nationwide raids conducted at the offices of Popular Front of India by National Investigation Agency recently. SDPI is the political affiliate of PFI.