Petrol, diesel prices hiked for third consecutive day

By ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 2nd October 2021 11:10 am IST
petrol price in hyderabad
Representational photo

New Delhi: Prices of petrol and diesel were hiked for the third consecutive day on Saturday across metros, touching a record high in the country.

The price of petrol was increased by 25 paise in Delhi and stands at Rs 102.14 per litre. The price in Mumbai is Rs 108.19 per litre, that is an increase of 24 paise.

Kolkata saw the highest surge of 30 paise, which is retailing petrol at the rate of Rs 102.77 per litre while in Chennai the revised price of petrol is Rs 99.80.

MS Education Academy

Similarly, the price of diesel was hiked by nearly 30 paise. As of Saturday, diesel will be available for Rs 90.47 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, the price of diesel is Rs 98.16, in Kolkata it is Rs 93.57 per litre and in Chennai it is selling at Rs 95.02 per litre.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button