Petrol, diesel prices in Hyderabad hit new highs

Hyderabad: Petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad have reached new highs on Wednesday after they were hiked across the country.

In the city, petrol price increased by Rs 0.37 paise to Rs 110.46 per litre while the price of diesel was raised by Rs. 0.38 to Rs 103.56 per litre.

In the national capital, the petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 0.35. Today, they will be sold at Rs 106.19 per litre and Rs 94.92 per litre respectively.

The petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai stand at Rs 112.11 per litre and Rs 102.89 per litre respectively.

The rising fuel prices in the country are not going to come down immediately. The central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

Petrol, diesel prices: How they are calculated?

Oil companies review and revise the rates of petrol and diesel on a daily basis. The new prices become effective from morning at 6 a.m.

The daily review and revision of prices are based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.