Petrol, diesel prices in Hyderabad jump to new highs

Hyderabad: Petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad on Friday jumped to new highs after fuel rates were hiked again.

In the city, the prices of petrol and diesel are Rs 111.18 per liter and Rs 104.32 per liter respectively.

The petrol price has now risen to Rs 112.78 per liter while diesel to Rs 103.63 a liter in Mumbai.

In the national capital, petrol and diesel prices are Rs 106.89 a liter and Rs 95.62 a liter respectively.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs. 107.45 per liter and Rs. 98.73 per liter respectively. The prices in Chennai on Friday stand at Rs. 104.01 per liter for petrol and Rs. 100.01 per liter for diesel.

While petrol has already hit the Rs 100-a-litre mark or more in all major cities of the country, diesel has touched that level in over a dozen states and is treading towards that mark in places from Srinagar to Chennai.

Why do petrol, diesel prices differ from state to state?

The prices of petrol and diesel are not the same across the country as they depend on the incidence of local taxes.

Oil companies review and revise the rates of petrol and diesel on a daily basis. The new prices become effective from 6 a.m.