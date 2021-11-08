Petrol, diesel prices in Hyderabad remain unchanged

Hyderabad: Petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad have remained unchanged since the cut in excise duty on fuel.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Hyderabad are Rs. 108.2 and Rs. 94.62 respectively. The fuel rate remained unchanged even in other metro cities.

Petrol, diesel prices in other cities

The pump price of petrol in Delhi, which fell to Rs 103.97 a litre at 6 a.m. on Thursday from previous days level of Rs 110.04 a litre, remains at the same level on Monday. The diesel prices also remained unchanged in the capital at Rs 86.67 a litre.

In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol continues to be priced at Rs 109.98 a litre and diesel Rs 94.14 a litre.

Prices also remained static on Monday in Kolkata where the price of petrol reduced by Rs 5.82 to Rs 104.67 per litre and that of diesel by Rs 11.77 to Rs 89.79 per litre last week.

Petrol price in Chennai also remains at Rs 101.40 per litre and diesel Rs 91.43 per litre.

Cities Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre Hyderabad Rs. 108.20 Rs. 94.62 Delhi Rs. 103.97 Rs. 86.67 Mumbai Rs. 109.98 Rs. 94.14 Kolkata Rs. 104.67 Rs. 89.79 Chennai Rs. 101.40 Rs. 91.43 Petrol

Excise duty cut

Since January 1, petrol and diesel prices have risen by more than Rs 26 a litre before the duty cuts.

The excise duty cut by the Centre was the first such exercise since the onset of Covid pandemic. In fact, the government had revised excise duty on petrol and diesel sharply in March and again in May last year to mobilise additional resources for Covid relief measures.

The excise duty was raised by Rs 13 and Rs 16 per litre on petrol and diesel between March 2020 and May 2020 and was standing high at Rs 31.8 on diesel and Rs 32.9 per litre on petrol before finally the Centre decided on duty cut.

With inputs from agencies