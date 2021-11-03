Petrol, diesel to get cheaper as govt reduces excise duty

Petrol and diesel are all set to get cheaper from tomorrow as the Union government has decided to reduce the excise duty.

On the eve of Diwali, the government of India has decided to cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively.

“The reduction in excise duty on diesel will be double as that of petrol and will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season,” news agency ANI cited a government official as saying.

ANI further reported that states have also been urged to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.