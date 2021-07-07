Petrol price hits Rs 100 per litre in Delhi

By PTI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 7th July 2021 9:42 am IST
Petrol nears Rs 100/ltr in Delhi with another 35p hike
Representational Image

New Delhi: Petrol price on Wednesday crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark after fuel prices were increased in line with firming international oil trends.

Petrol price was increased by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 23 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 100.21 a litre and diesel is priced at Rs 89.53 per litre.

MS Education Academy

Delhi is the last of the metro cities to see petrol rising above the Rs 100-a-litre mark. Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune already have prices above that mark.

Kolkata also saw petrol prices climbing over Rs 100 per litre on Wednesday.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button