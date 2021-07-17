Petrol price in Hyderabad continues to hit new highs

Hyderabad: Petrol price in Hyderabad is continuing its northward rally thereby hitting new highs. From July 6 to 16, the price has been increased five times.

On July 6, the petrol price in Hyderabad was Rs. 103.78. It climbed to Rs. 105.52 on July 16. Similarly, the price of diesel in Hyderabad also increased by Rs. 0.56 during the same period. It climbed from Rs. 97.40 on July 6 to Rs. 97.96 on July 16.

The prices of fuel have been increasing since the month of May. In May, the petrol price in Hyderabad increased by 4.02 percent whereas, in June, it jumped by 4.37 percent. Similarly, the diesel price in Hyderabad increased by 5.15 percent in May and 4.24 percent in June.

Petrol prices in all metros have crossed Rs 100 per litre-mark and as per OMC officials, if the international oil prices continue to firm up, prices may rise further.

Protest against rise in petrol price in Hyderabad

On Friday, Congress leaders wanted to march to Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum against the hike in fuel price. As Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was not available, they wanted to march to Ambedkar statue to submit their memorandum.

However, police stopped them and arrested Revanth Reddy, TPCC working president Anjan Kumar Yadav, AICC secretary Madhu Yaskhi, former union minister Balram Naik, MLA Seethakka and other leaders and shifted them to different police stations.

Impact of rise in fuel price

Due to the rise in petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad, people are facing difficulties. Many people are left with no option but to reduce their budget for basic expenses as petrol and diesel are necessities.

The rise in fuel price also has an indirect effect. As goods are transported from one place to another, the rise in fuel price leads to increase prices of essentials too.