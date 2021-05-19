Petrol price may breach Rs 100-mark in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As the petrol price in Hyderabad is increasing continuously, it has reached Rs. 96.50 per liter. If the trend continues, the petrol price is likely to breach Rs. 100-mark in the city. The rise in petrol price is adding burden to the public who is already facing financial difficulties due to the lockdown in Telangana.

The Oil marketing companies (OMCs) are following the practice of changing petrol and fuel rates every alternate day rather than undertaking changes on a daily basis for the past few days. Accordingly, Wednesday’s price hold came after there was an increase in prices on Tuesday. There was no price increase on Monday as well.

The price of petrol continues to remain at Tuesday level of Rs 96.50 a liter and diesel Rs 91.04 per liter in Hyderabad.

It is worth noting that with 10 price increase in May, the retail price of regular petrol has already reached over Rs 99 a litre in Mumbai. Petrol prices are already over Rs 100 per litre in several cities in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. Premium petrol has been hovering above that level for quite some time now.

With global crude prices at around $69 a barrel mark, OMCs may have to revise fuel prices upwards again if there is any further firming up.

With inputs from agencies