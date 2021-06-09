Petrol price may soon breach Rs 100 mark in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Petrol price continues to sour in Hyderabad as it has reached Rs. 99.31 per liter. The price is just a few paisa away from Rs. 100 per liter mark while, the diesel price is Rs. 94.26 per liter in the city.

According to a report published in Telangana Today, G Vinay Kumar former general secretary of Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association said that although, there is no reason for the fuel prices to increase, they are continuing upwards trends. The prices are being decided by the oil companies ever since the beginning of dynamic pricing system, he added.

If the northward trend continues, the petrol price in Hyderabad may breach the Rs. 100 mark in this week itself.

In the national capital, the prices of petrol and diesel have risen up to Rs. 95.56 and Rs. 86.47 per liter respectively whereas, in Mumbai, the petrol price has crossed Rs. 100 mark on May 29.

Meanwhile, Congress has decided to hold massive protests on June 11 across the country on all petrol pumps and will demand rollback of the prices. The Congress has alleged that the prices were static till the West Bengal polls, but after that, it again started shooting up.