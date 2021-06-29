Petrol price spikes to Rs 104.90 in Mumbai, diesel at Rs 96.72

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday touched a record high in Mumbai as it is retailing at Rs 104.90 per litre in the city and diesel at Rs 96.72 a litre.

As compared to Monday, petrol have become costlier by 34 paise per litre and diesel by 30 paise per litre.

In New Delhi, the petrol is now being sold at Rs 98.81 per litre and diesel prices and diesel at Rs 89.18 a litre today.

On Monday, petrol was available at Rs 98.46 per litre and diesel at Rs 88.90 per litre in the national capital.

The price of petrol and diesel in Chennai was Rs 99.82 and 93.74 per litre respectively and Rs 98.64 and Rs 92.03 per litre in Kolkata respectively.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states.