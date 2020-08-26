Petrol price unchanged after six days of increase

26th August 2020

New Delhi, Aug 26 : The petrol price remained unchanged on Wednesday after an increase for six consecutive days that saw it go up by almost Rs 1.30 per litre.

Diesel price, on the other hand, held on to its price line maintained since July 30.

In the international market, crude price has also remained firm, hovering over $45 a barrel.

State-owned oil marketing companies had increased the price of petrol by 11 paise per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata on Tuesday, and 9 paise in Chennai.

According to Indian Oil website, petrol prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai stayed unchanged at Rs 81.73, Rs 83.24, Rs 88.39, and Rs 84.73 per litre respectively on Wednesday.

Similarly, diesel prices also held steady in these metros at Rs 73.56, Rs 77.06, Rs 80.11, and Rs 78.86 per litre.

Petrol prices have risen in nine of the last 11 days, and the fuel is now expensive by Rs 1.30 a litre in the national capital during the period.

Benchmark Brent crude has remained firm and contracts for November delivery on intercontinental exchange has risen to $45.75 a barrel. US WTI crude is also holding up at over $42 a barrel.

–IANS
sn/tsb

