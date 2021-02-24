Petrol prices: List of countries where it is less than Rs 30 per liter

New Delhi: The increase in fuel prices in the previous weeks has taken petrol to cross historic high levels of Rs 100 a liter in several cities across the country.

In Mumbai, the petrol price is just Rs 3 per liter short of (Rs 97.34 a liter) touching the three-digit mark of Rs 100 per liter for the very first time ever. Diesel price in the city is closing on Rs 90 a liter (Rs 88.44 per liter).

Petrol price in metros

In all other metros, petrol is over Rs 90 a liter mark while diesel is well over Rs 80 a liter. Premium petrol has crossed the Rs 100 per liter mark in several cities of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra a few days back.

Since fuel prices are benchmarked to a 15-day rolling average of global refined products’ prices and dollar exchange rate, pump prices can be expected to remain northbound over the next few days even if crude price stabilizes.

Prices increased 25 times in 2021

The petrol and diesel prices have increased 25 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.22 and Rs 7.45 per litre respectively so far this year.

Oil companies executives said that petrol and diesel prices may increase further in the coming days as retail prices may have to be balanced in line with global developments to prevent OMCs from making losses on the sale of auto fuels.

Meanwhile, there are a few countries where the cost of the petrol is less than Rs. 30 per liter. These countries are

Venezuela: Rs. 1.448

Iran: Rs. 4.397

Angola: Rs. 17.773

Algeria: Rs. 25.032

Kuwait: Rs. 25.133

Sudan: Rs. 27.407

Kazakhstan: Rs. 29.657

Qatar: Rs. 29.825

With inputs from agencies