By News Desk 1 Published: 16th August 2020 11:08 am IST
Petrol prices rise across metros after 47-day halt

New Delhi, Aug 16 : After a pause of over 45 days, petrol prices rose across the four metros on Sunday.

In the national capital, the fuel was sold at Rs 80.57 per litre, 14 paise higher than the previous level. Petrol price was at Rs 80.43 in Delhi since June 29.

The price hike comes at a time when crude oil prices have been rising and the Brent crude is trading around $45 per barrel.

Price of petrol in the other key metros, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata on Sunday were Rs 87.31, Rs 83.75 and Rs 82.17 per litre respectively.

Diesel prices, however, were unchanged for the 16th consecutive day in Delhi at Rs 73.56 per litre.

Price of diesel fell over Rs 8 in the city on July 31 after the Delhi Government announced to slash the value added tax (VAT) on it.

In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata also diesel prices were unchanged at Rs 80.11, Rs 78.86 and Rs 77.06 per litre.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

