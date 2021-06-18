Petrol tanker overturns in MP’s Shivpuri; people rush to scoop free fuel

New Delhi: In times when petrol and diesel prices are peaking, what would one do when the fuel is available for free? Obviously try to take as much as he can. That is what exactly transpired in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district.

A tank carrying petrol overturned on the side of the road due to over speeding, leading to severe injuries to the driver. But, instead of helping the driver, the locals went to scoop the overflowing petrol, hoarding as much as they could.

This whole incident was caught on a road side camera when the tanker was transporting from Gwalior to Sheopur but overturned in Pohri district because of overspeeding.

The video went viral as soon as it was put up on social media. In the video, it is seen that villagers of Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district went berserk while collecting petrol, some even using their bare hands while others using funnels to fill their plastic bottles and containers.

Later on, the accident site got more crowded as people even came on bikes to get free petrol. All of this rowdiness can be blamed on the recent rise in the petrol prices, Madhya Pradesh’s current petrol price is Rs 106 per litre and more than Rs 100 for diesel.

And when the police reached the site, they couldn’t do much until the crowd dispersed themselves, as the scenario was already out of control.

Petrol and diesel prices have seen drastic increases in recent times across the country and have breached Rs 100 per litre mark in many states. On Wednesday, fuel prices hiked up again at Rs 96.66 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.41 per litre in Delhi today. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel are Rs 102.82 per litre and Rs 94.84 per litre respectively.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad’s petrol price is at Rs 100.89 and diesel at Rs 95.75 per litre.