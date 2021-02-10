Petroleum products’ prices depend on int’l markets: Pradhan

By IANS|   Published: 10th February 2021 10:48 am IST
Petroleum products' prices depend on int'l markets: Pradhan

New Delhi, Feb 10 : Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the prices of petroleum products in the country are governed by international market forces.

The reply from Pradhan came during the Question Hour. Congress member KC Venugopal had objected to the Minister’s response, saying that he was not putting forth the facts properly.

Samajwadi Party member Visambhar Prasad Nishad asked why the “prices of fuel were more in the country of Lord Ram and less in Mata Sita’s country Nepal”.

Petrol and diesel prices in India have risen again on the back of a surge in global crude prices above $60 a barrel now.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 10th February 2021 10:48 am IST
Back to top button