PFI raids: 14 arrested on sedition charges by Bengaluru police

While two persons were from Bengaluru, the remaining 12 are from various parts of Karnataka.

Published: 23rd September 2022 3:30 pm IST
Bengaluru: As many as 14 people were arrested on charges of sedition following raids by the National Investigation Agency on the offices of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Karnataka, police said on Friday.

The arrests took place in different parts of the state on Thursday, they said.

In a statement, the Bengaluru City police said these 14 people were booked at Kadugondanahalli police station under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including that on waging a war against the country.

While two persons were from Bengaluru, the remaining 12 are from various parts of Karnataka.

They will be produced before a magistrate, the police said.

