Pfizer applies for permit to administer COVID vaccine to teens

 Pfizer can submit the latest data continuously without having to wait for the conclusive results from the clinical studies," the regulator said in a statement.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 8th May 2021 4:47 am IST
Pfizer logo

Moscow: US drugmaker Pfizer has applied to Switzerland’s medicines regulator for the extension of the use of its COVID-19 virus vaccine to teens of 12-15 years, the watchdog said on Friday.

The vaccine trademarked “Comirnaty” is currently allowed for people aged 16 and over. “Swissmedic will review the application in the rolling procedure.

It specified that the company has submitted the same application to the European Medicines Agency and the US Food and Drug Administration.

Besides the Pfizer vaccine, Switzerland also uses vaccines developed by Moderna and Johnson&Johnson in the national immunization campaign, while the AstraZeneca drug remains under review together with the Curevac.

To date, the country has fully vaccinated 1,007,496 people, according to the Federal Office of Public Health.

