PG student at Kasturba Hospital tests COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: A first-year postgraduate student of the Kasturba Hospital here has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, senior officials said on Wednesday.

Her test was conducted at the LNJP Hospital and her report came on Wednesday night. The student’s condition is stable and she is in home quarantine, they said.

The Kasturba Hospital is a North Delhi Municipal Corporation run hospital.

Seven doctors and four nurses are primary contacts. They came in touch with her and have been kept in home quarantine for now, the officials said.

They will be tested soon, they added.

The duration of quarantine will depend on test reports.

The student had gone home on April 21 as soon as she developed symptoms and is at present asymptomatic, officials said, adding that none of the other primary contacts are symptomatic as of now.

They are being monitored and the hospital areas that needed sanitisation have been sanitised and reopened so that there is minimal disturbance in services, they said.

Source: PTI

