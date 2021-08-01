PGDM courses at IPE: Last date to submit application extended

New Delhi: Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), a leading business school, has extended the last date for receiving the applications for its PGDM Programmes to 11th August 2021.

IPE offers the following programs:

Post Graduate Diploma in Management- General PGDM-Banking, Insurance and Financial Service PGDM-Marketing PGDM-International Business PGDM-Human Resource Management Executive PGDM

IPE graduating students benefit from an outstanding placement process. Last year students got offers from Amazon, Deloitte, PwC, Thomson Reuters, Godrej, Novartis, TCS, and several leading multinational and national companies who visited the campus.

The highest starting salary on offer was Rs. 20 lakhs, and the average starting salary was Rs. 6 lakhs.

IPE also offers a very large number of excellent scholarships to students. There are scholarships reserved not only for Merit (based on your Test performance), but also for many other categories such as SC/ST, OBC, special talents such as in sports, and cultural fields such as Music/Theatre, Diversity (based on Gender or Academic background), Economically Weaker Sections, etc.

The scholarships can be of a value of up to Rs. 2 lakhs which can cover a significant portion of the tuition fee. There is no limit on the number of scholarships, and they range from Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 2 lakhs.

Interested management aspirants may visit the IPE website (click here) and apply. For further details contact 1800 3000 4473 / 9391932129 / 9154254043.