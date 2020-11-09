PGI-Chandigarh warns of spike in Covid-19 cases

Chandigarh, Nov 9 : With the rise in coronavirus cases again, the PGI-Chandigarh on Monday said with the prevailing low humidity promotes evaporation of viral particles and aerosol formations that can increase the airborne spread of the disease.

“With the Covid positive numbers consistently rising for the past one week, it is high time that we guard up and follow Covid protocols without any lackadaisical approach,” Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Director Jagat Ram said.

“There are chances of a spike in cases again in view of the onset of festival season, upcoming winters and fast-increasing pollution levels,” he cautioned.

“On basis of studies on other respiratory viruses like SARS, influenza, etc, which show seasonal variance with cases spiking in winters, there is a possibility that the coronavirus infections might also rise in the coming months.

“Furthermore, low humidity promotes evaporation of viral particles and aerosol formations, which can increase the airborne spread of disease.”

Aabout how the high levels of pollution might factor in the surging numbers, Ram explained pollution levels rise in winters as the cold air is dense and moves sluggishly.

Further, particulate matter is lethal for respiratory health as it enters the alveoli of lungs and damages them, compromising the respiratory health.

“Under these circumstances, if one contracts Covid, it’s likely to be more severe,” the Director said.

“With the festival of lights just being a few days away, people are already in the festive spirit and are far less vigilant. With mask use down and mobility up, we are definitely contributing to accelerate the rise in cases,” he warned.

“Till the time, the vaccine arrives, wearing a proper mask, following hand hygiene and social distancing is the mainstay to prevent Covid-19 infection,” he added.

