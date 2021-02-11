Pharmacy student escapes rape, murder attempt in city outskirts

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old pharmacy student escaped abduction, gangrape and a murder attempt late on Wednesday night by four men on the outskirts of Hyderabad, thanks to her alertness and timely intervention of the police. The incident happened at Nagaram village, Ghatkesar block, in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

According to Malkajgiri deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Rakshita Murthy, the girl came out of her college at Nagaram around 6.30 p.m. and was waiting for transport to go back home. She noticed an autorickshaw with an old woman and another girl coming in her way.

“She felt safe and took the auto. The other two were dropped off at Satyanarayana Nagar and after some time, two other men got into the vehicle. She panicked when the autorickshaw did not stop at RLR Nagar, where she was supposed to get down, and was going at a high speed instead,” the DCP said.

The auto stopped at Yamnampet village, where another man with a van was waiting there. The four men then bundled her into the van and started going towards Ghatkesar. The girl however was alert and made a call to her parents, who immediately dialed police helpline number 100 to pass on the information.

“We immediately alerted Keesara and Ghatkesar police, who started tracking the van based on the signals from her mobile phone. Meanwhile, the accused stopped at Annojiguda and dragged her into nearby bushes. They tore her clothes and attempted to rape her, but when they noticed the movement of police vans in the area, they beat her up with sticks and fled the spot,” Murty told.

“The girl is safe, but in a state of trauma. She sustained injuries on her right leg and other the body as she was beaten up by the assailants when she resisted them,” she added. The girl is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Medipally. The medical examination is also due today.

Besides, as many as ten special teams were formed to apprehend the accused. A case has been booked under relevant sections of IPC for abduction and attempt to rape and murder. An investigation is on, police said.

State minister for women development and child welfare Satyavathi Rathod enquired about the incident and ordered that stringent punishment be given to those who attempt to abduct and rape the woman. In a statement, Rathod said that she had called up Divya Devarajan, the commissioner of women and child welfare to extend all possible help to the victim.