Pharma student’s rape attempt case proved false; girl wanted to elope

Hyderabad: In an anti-climatic finish to the case pertaining to a 19-year-old pharmacy student escaping sexual assault and murder on the city’s outskirts, an investigation revealed that no such incident took place and that the girl has been bluffing all along, police said.

On late Wednesday, police informed that they rescued a 19-year-old pharmacy college student from her alleged abduction, rape and murder attempt near Nagaram village in Ghatkesar. She had accused an auto-rickshaw driver and three others for the incident.

The police informed that they were able to track the van carrying her based on the signals from mobile phone and later, found her in semi-undressed and a ‘traumatic’ state.

The case was booked under relevant sections of IPC for abduction and attempt to rape and murder. An investigation followed. As the case become a sensation and grabbed the attention of the people, as many as ten special teams were formed to apprehend the accused.

However, there were a lot of discrepancies that were observed when the evidence collected was compared with the girl’s statement. Upon questioning, she confessed that it was her plan to elope from home due to family issues. “Due to police involvement, she panicked, weaved a false story and wrongly accused auto-rickshaw driver,” Rachakonda police said, in a statement.

According to local media reports, the girl got down from the auto-rickshaw and then left with her partner on a motorcycle. It was evidently seen on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. The police, however, refused to throw more light on this angle.