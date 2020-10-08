Phase 2 of ITI admissions to begin from Oct 28 in MANNU

By Nihad AmaniPublished: 8th October 2020 5:54 pm IST
Hyderabad: The second phase of counseling for admissions into  ITI Trades will start from October 28. The counselling would start at 9.30 am at ITI, MANUU Campus, in Gachibowli.

The applications are invited for all the courses in the ITI trades. Application form can be obtained from MANUU – ITI Hyderabad from October 12 or can be downloaded from University website manuu.edu.in. The last date for submission of filled in application form is October 26.

Candidates desirous to take admission can contact the ITI office in person or by telephone: 040-23008413 for details.

