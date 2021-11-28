Phase II work on Falaknuma RoB to begin soon

Hyderabad: The second phase of the Falaknuma Rail-over-Bridge is slated to begin soon. The redesigning of the old RoB stands completed and it has been opened for public use.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials are now waiting for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply (HMDA) and Sewerage Board to shift a pipeline so that the second phase could begin. The estimated cost of the Road over Bridge is Rs 37 crore.

The first phase of the project emphasised the free flow of the nala which flows downstream from Bandlaguda Suraram Cheruvu. The narrow nala passing under the old bridge caused flooding in the Al Jubail colony last year and the water was stagnant for over a week.

Speaking of the parallel bridge to be constructed in the next phase, a GHMC official told Telangana Today “The railways will complete the works of the Rail over Bridge over the tracks and the remaining portion will be completed by the GHMC”. He further added, the land acquisition process was already underway and a few properties were acquired.

Work on the second phase of the Rail-over-bridge is most likely to begin early in January 2022. It is said that a slip road will be conducted on the acquired space, in order to free up traffic at Al Jubail colony.

Ther RoB is said to improve the connectivity between Old City including its peripheral areas such as Shaheennagar, Kanchanbagh, Pahadishareef, Bandlaguda, and Maheshwaram. It is to be noted that, the new bridge could cut down the hassle for commuters, as compared to the old and narrow bridge that led to a frequent traffic jam.