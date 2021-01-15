Phased reopening of MANUU from January 27

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) will be reopening in a phased manner beginning later this month, a press note from the University said on Friday.

According to Prof. Syed Alim Ashraf, Dean Students Welfare, in the first phase research scholars of the School of Sciences and School of Technology (Third Semester) and above have been asked to join the University from January 27.

MANUU has been running online academic activities since the announcement of lockdown. It has also conducted two term end examinations in online mode.