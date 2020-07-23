PhD woman selling fruits; protests in English against COVID curbs

Indore: A fruit seller’s claims that she had completed a PhD (Doctor Of Philosophy) in Material Science from Indore’s Devi Ahilya University before jumping into the business, has astonished the Internet. Her video in fluent English, protesting against the city’s municipal corporation for allegedly removing her pushcart is viral on social media.

Raisa Ansari protested over the ‘left-right’ shop opening scheme of the civic body. She alleged that vegetable vendors are being harassed by IMC officials in the name of rules and regulations.

” I am selling fruits and vegetables here. People standing here are my family and friends. There are more than 20 members in the family. How will they survive? How they will earn? There is no rush on the stall but still, these officials keep telling us to run away,” she said while speaking to ANI.

The vegetable seller claims to be a Ph.D. degree holder in material science in the English medium.

Source: With Agency Inputs