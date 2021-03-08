Philanthropist and Jeff Bezos ex-wife MacKenzie Scott marries Seattle school teacher

Novelist and billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott tied the knot once again with Dan Jewett, a Seattle science teacher.

Previously married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Scott, 50, is the world’s 22nd-richest person worth some $ 53 billion, according to Forbes.

Her 2019 divorce from Bezos after 25 years of marriage left her with a 4% stake in Amazon.

Over the last two years, MacKenzie Scott has repeatedly made headlines for the incredible rate at which she is donating her sizable wealth.

Married to Amazon boss Jeff Bezos till 2019, Scott is a novelist and, at one point of time, the world's wealthiest woman.

“In a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know—and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others,” wrote Seattle-based science teacher Dan Jewett in a letter uploaded on the website of the nonprofit organization Giving Pledge.

Now, she is once again making headlines, this time for her marriage to a Seattle schoolteacher.

Reports suggest that Jewett is a chemistry teacher at the private Lakeside School in Washington that Scott’s children attend. Their ‘pledger’ page now appears to have been combined with both their names and a picture of the two together.