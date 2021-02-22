Philippines approves emergency use of Sinovac’s Covid vaccine

Manila, Feb 22 : The Philippines has officially approved the emergency use of China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, the country’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Monday.

China’s Sinovac Biotech is the third vaccine maker that was given the green light by the FDA, Xinhua reported.

The FDA also granted last month emergency authorization to the coronavirus vaccines made by US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, and those by the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca.

